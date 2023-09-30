🥎 Kansas Stays Unbeaten in Fall Ball Play

The Jayhawks stay undefeated in the 2023 fall ball season, extending its win streak to four with wins over Johnson County Community College and Wichita State (twice).

"I was disappointed in our start. I think mentally we’re putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to be great and not taking what we’re doing in practice to the game. Obviously, we have some work to do. It’s the fall, that’s what it’s about. This game certainly gave us some answers on what we need to work on."

The offense struggled to get going early but was able to get a few runs across in the third. The inning started with a bunt from Angela Price, who was able to race to first to earn the hit. Price was then able to steal second and eventually score thanks to a CMU throwing error. After September Flanagan drew a walk and advanced to third on another throwing error, Anna Soles hit a deep sacrifice fly to left which was deep enough to score Flanagan from third.

The bats kept working for Kansas in the sixth. The Jayhawks scored four runs off of two hits, two walks and a pair of stolen bases from Hailey Cripe and Price. Ashlyn Anderson opened the frame with a walk, followed by singles from Cripe and Price. A sacrifice fly from Sara Roszak, an error by Central Missouri and a two-run single by Flanagan scored four more runs for Kansas.

KU was finally able to hit the five runs per inning rule in the eighth. Sophia Buzard got it going with a walk, Anderson hit a line drive into the right field gap for an RBI double and Flanagan earned her second hit of the afternoon. Presley Limbaugh followed suit, singling to second to score Buzard. Two more errors by CMU scored three more runs for KU in the eighth.

Three more runs in the ninth capped off the afternoon for Kansas, as the defense was able to hold strong throughout the contest, holding Central Missouri to only one run in the contest.

The pitchers filled the stat sheet, retiring 12 batters to strikes while only allowing four hits and three walks. Soles, Kasey Hamilton, Savanna DesRochers, Lizzy Ludwig, Katie Brooks, Addison Purvis and Olivia Bruno all saw time in the circle.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Missouri Western for its fifth fall ball game of 2023 at Arrocha Ballpark starting at 6 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all fans that wish to attend.