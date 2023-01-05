Kansas Student-Athletes Excel Academically in Fall 2022 Semester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes had a banner fall semester in the classroom, recording a combined department grade point average of 3.33, establishing a new non-COVID era record.
Additionally, three programs – Football, Tennis and Women’s Golf – established new program records, while 87 student-athletes earned a 4.0 term GPA with 74% of all student-athletes earning AD Honor Roll mention.
All 16 programs had a team GPA over 3.0 for the semester.
"I am incredibly proud of the exceptional academic achievements from this past semester. From our student-athletes’ dedication and commitment to excellence in the classroom, to our passionate academic staff who nurture and support our young men and women, to our coaches who make academic success a core priority in their programs, these unprecedented results are a reflection of our culture. It’s also important to recognize football, tennis and women’s golf for establishing new program records and setting a new standard for academic excellence."Director of Athletics Travis Goff
In addition to the record-setting GPAs, Kansas had four fall student-athletes named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-Americans this past semester. Soccer’s Rylan Childers was named Second-Team Academic All-America, becoming the first soccer student athlete to be named to the CSC Academic All-America team since 2005. Football’s Jalon Daniels, Earl Bostick Jr., and Sam Burt were also named Second-Team All-Americans, marking the first time since 2007 a football student-athlete earned Academic All-America honors.
Kansas also had 74 student-athletes named to the Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams, with 67 earning first-team honors and seven being placed on the second team. Nine of the 74 earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.