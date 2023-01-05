Kansas Student-Athletes Excel Academically in Fall 2022 Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics student-athletes had a banner fall semester in the classroom, recording a combined department grade point average of 3.33, establishing a new non-COVID era record.

Additionally, three programs – Football, Tennis and Women’s Golf – established new program records, while 87 student-athletes earned a 4.0 term GPA with 74% of all student-athletes earning AD Honor Roll mention.

All 16 programs had a team GPA over 3.0 for the semester.