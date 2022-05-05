🎾 Kansas Set to Compete in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 26 ranked Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off against No. 24 UC Santa Barbara Friday, May 6, at 12 p.m. CT, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. This is the 12 th time in program history Kansas has made it to the NCAA tournament, and the fifth time under Head Coach Todd Chapman. The match will begin with doubles, followed by singles play.

""I think this time of year, you've put in a season's worth of work and now is the time you hopefully get to go out and enjoy the fruits of your labor. We had a great practice yesterday, the weather was great and I think the energy is good for the girls. I feel like we're in a good spot.""

The doubles pairing of Sonia Smagina and Raphaelle Lacasse has been a formidable force all season, coming in at No. 79 in the most recent ITA doubles rankings. They are currently 1-1, with one win over a nationally ranked opponent. Redshirt freshman Maria Titova comes in at #No. 52 in the latest ITA singles rankings, with a record of 21-8 on the year.

Titova was also selected for NCAA Singles Championships, the first Kansas freshman to compete in that event since 1996. Along with Titova being named a first-team All-Big 12 selection and to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, Malkia Ngounoue was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection.