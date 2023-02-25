⛳️ Kansas to Compete in Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 26-27

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads into its third tournament of the 2023 spring season at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, Feb. 26-27, at the Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona. Kansas is coming off a record-breaking performance at the UCF Challenge in Orlando Florida, on Feb 5-7, where KU carded a 12-under 852 in the 54-hole event.

In a 14-team field, the 54-hole Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational will consist of a 36-hole shotgun start on Feb 26, at 9:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will conclude the tournament with an 18-hole shotgun start on Feb 27, at 9:30 a.m. CT. The Westbrook Village Vistas Golf Course has a par 72 and measures 6,248 yards.

KU will travel six for the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational, with graduate transfer Esme Hamiliton, super-senior Abby Glynn, sophomores Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner, freshman Lauren Clark. Jayhawk freshman Anna Shultse will compete as an individual.

In her last outing, Clark finished in the top-20 at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, where she shot 210 (-6) across three rounds and posted a personal low of 67. Following behind Clark, Rothman shot a 5-under 211 finishing in the top-20, tied for 20th. Ebner posted an even 216 score at the UCF Challenge.

Hamilton and Glynn also competed at the UCF Challenge. Hamilton posted a 217, 1-over par, where Glynn posted 2-over 218. This will be both Hamilton and Glynn’s third event this spring season.

Shultse’s last outing was at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountain, Arizona on Jan 23 where she shot a 74 in the one-round event, finishing tied for 26th.

The Jayhawks have competed in two spring tournaments this 2023 season and posted its second top-10 finish of the spring at the UCF Challenge placing eighth with a record-breaking score of 12-under par (852). The Jayhawks’ other top-10 finish includes fifth at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountain, Arizona, on Jan. 23 with a score of 286 (-2).

Joining Kansas at the Westbrook Invitational are host Wisconsin, College of Charleston, Denver, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Penn State, and UNLV.

Live scoring for the 2023 Westbrook Invitational will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.