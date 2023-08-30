⚽️ Kansas to Play Arkansas State on Thursday Night at Rock Chalk Park



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas plays its third straight home match on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Rock Chalk Park against Arkansas State. The match is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Former KU great Liana Salazar will be honored pregame and at halftime after being inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening.

In its last outing, Kansas defeated Colorado College 6-0 on Aug. 27 at Rock Chalk Park. The six goals were the most since 2019. The Jayhawks amassed season highs of 25 shots and 13 shots on goal in the match. The 25 shots were the most since 2019, while the 13 shots on goal were the most at home since 2015.

On Sunday, four different Jayhawks scored goals. Junior midfielder Raena Childers had her first career multi-goal game. Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke set a new career high of four points with one goal and a career-high two assists. Redshirt junior Brie Severns scored her first goal of the season and her first since suffering a season-ending injury in 2022. The final scorer for KU was Avery Smith who scored her first goal of the season.

Through the first two weekends, Kansas has the best save percentage (.917) in the Big 12, which ranks 27th in the country. Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves with 20 on the season and is tied for second in the league with a .909 save percentage.

Following her one goal and two assists performance against Colorado College, Klanke was named honorable mention by TopDrawerSoccer for its Women’s Team of the Week. Klanke currently leads Kansas with seven points and three assists. Her seven points are tied for the eighth most in the Big 12 and her three assists are tied for fifth most.

Kansas and Arkansas State have met only one time in program history. That came on Sept. 5, 2021 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, when the Jayhawks beat the Red Wolves 1-0. After a scoreless first half, Shira Elinav scored a game-winning goal in the 74th minute to secure the victory.

Arkansas State (1-1-1) is playing its first game outside of the state of Arkansas on Thursday when the Red Wolves come to Lawrence. They have beat Southern, earned a draw against Central Arkansas and dropped a match to No. 8 Arkansas. Aliyah Williamson leads the Red Wolves with two goals this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Rock Chalk Park for Pack the Pitch. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All beverages will be discounted and the first 250 fans in attendance will receive a KU-branded soccer scarf.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.