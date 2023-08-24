🏐 Kansas to Take on Pepperdine, Omaha to Open the 2023 Regular Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team will officially open the 2023 season at the Omaha Tournament on August 25th and 26th. The Jayhawks will face Pepperdine on Friday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. CT and fans can follow along with this stream for free. Saturday, Aug. 25, will be a match up with the tournament hosts, the Omaha Mavericks, slated for 7 p.m. CT. There is a fee for the broadcast of the Omaha match and the Midco Sports Plus livestream can be found here.

Kansas’ first outing of the year, although an exhibition, resulted in a 3-1 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Aug. 19. KU junior London Davis led the way in the attack with 10 kills, while fellow junior Camryn Turner posted a double-double of 41 assists and 12 digs, one shy of freshman Raegan Burns, who led KU with 13 digs. Turner also had a team-high seven assist blocks, while junior Toyosi Onabanjo and graduate Mykayla Myers added six apiece.

Both the Jayhawks and the Pepperdine Waves are receiving votes in the latest AVCA poll, ensuring Friday’s match will be a battle. The last time the two teams met was back in 2003, where Pepperdine took the four-set victory on its home court in Malibu, California.

As for Saturday’s match, the Jayhawks have won nine of their 11 matchups with the Mavericks. The most recent victory came last season in the Jayhawk Classic, where Kansas downed Omaha 3-1.

Various in-match updates will be provided on the team’s official X (Twitter) page, @KUvolleyball.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to host the Kansas Invitational, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, which will kick off with a Thursday night matchup with Purdue at 6:30 p.m. CT. KU will host Marquette on Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.