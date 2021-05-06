👟 Kansas Track & Field Concludes Regular Season with Ward Haylett Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams close out the regular season portion of their 2021 outdoor campaign this weekend when they travel to the Ward Haylett Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas May 6-8.

The Jayhawks are expected to send a contingent of entries throughout the three-day meet, which starts on Thursday evening with several field events beginning at 4 p.m. The meet continues into Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m

The Ward Haylett Invitational marks Kansas’ 10th meet of the outdoor season, before competing in the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan May 14-16. The Jayhawks will then send qualifying entries to the NCAA West Preliminary in College Station, Texas May 27-29 and the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon June 9-12.

The Jayhawks are coming off an excellent showing at the Rock Chalk Classic on May 30-April 1, numerous school and facility records were broken. In addition, five Jayhawks set NCAA top-10 marks at the meet, including Gleb Dudarev (Hammer Throw), Alexandra Emilianov (Discus), Rylee Anderson (High Jump), Kyle Rogers (Pole Vault) and Christian Champen (Pole Vault).

Entering this weekend, the Jayhawks have 29 individuals who rank in the top-48 of their respective event in the NCAA West Region, while 14 individuals rank in the top-five in the Big 12. On April 29, the NCAA announced it would allow for full fields in all events for the preliminary rounds, which includes the top-48 in individual events and top-24 in relays.

The Kansas men’s team enters the weekend ranked No. 14 in the USTFCCCA rankings, moving up three spots from a week prior. The Jayhawks have now been ranked in the top-25 for 12 consecutive weeks.

Fans looking to follow this weekend’s Ward Haylett Invitational can do so by following live results, available here.