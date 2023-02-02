👟 Kansas Track & Field Heads North to Nebraska, Iowa

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field will head north to a pair of meets this weekend, as the Jayhawks compete at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa from Feb. 3-4.

The 47th annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational will begin on Friday at 12 p.m. and will continue into Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Kansas will also be represented by a pair of individuals at the Iowa State Classic on Saturday, with AJ Green III and TJ Robinson running in the 800 meters at 2:35 p.m.

Through its first four meets of the season, Kansas has seen individual and team success, with four individuals ranking in the top-20 in the country in their respective event. Senior Rylee Anderson leads the way with the No. 1 high jump mark in the country at 1.88m (6-2 ft.), which broke her own school record at the Bob Timmons Challenge on Dec. 3.

Anderson later earned Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors on Jan. 31 for her performance at the Jayhawk Invitational, where she cleared 1.84m (6-0.25 ft.) to win the women’s high jump. Anderson has cleared the 6-foot barrier in all three of her meets this season.

As a team, Kansas claimed its first Triangular title since 2018 in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on Jan. 13. Kansas combined to score 268 points, which were the most since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015.

Following this weekend’s action in Nebraska and Iowa, the Jayhawks will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational and Clemson South Carolina for the Tiger Paw Invitational on Feb. 10-11. The Jayhawks conclude their indoor season with the Big 12 Championship in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 24-25 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 10-11.

The Jayhawks will host two outdoor meets later this year, with the 100th running of the Kansas Relays presented by RCB Bank on April 13-15. Kansas will also host the Rock Chalk Classic to Rock Chalk Park on April 29.