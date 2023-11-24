🏐 Kansas Volleyball Set to Honor Seniors Against UCF on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 15 Kansas Volleyball team (22-5, 13-4) will host UCF in their final regular season match on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

This match will serve as the team’s Senior Day, and seniors Reagan Cooper, Mykayla Myers, Kennedy Farris, Molly Schultz, Kim Whetstone and Kaiti Parks will all be honored both pre- and post-match for their various contributions to the program.

“We are excited about our senior day tomorrow, and honoring six Jayhawks, who have had a significant impact on our program,” said Kansas Head Coach Ray Bechard. “We’re looking forward to the challenge of taking on a talented UCF team to close out our regular season.”

The Jayhawks will be looking to extend their four-match win streak that started with a five-set victory at Iowa State, followed with two-consecutive ranked wins over then-No. 23 Baylor and then-No. 13 BYU last week and most recently continued with a 3-0 sweep of the Bearcats in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Cooper received two massive honors for her role in KU’s week of ranked wins last week, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I National Player of the Week. She continues to lead the Kansas offense with 3.69 kills per set as well as a .332 hitting percentage and 4.01 points per set. These averages put Cooper on the Big 12 leaderboards as well, as she is No. 9 in kills/set, No. 8 in hitting percentage and No. 9 in points per set among conference foes.

Other Jayhawks on the conference leaderboard include Camryn Turner, who is leading the Big 12 in assists per set with her 10.62 average. Raegan Burns checks in at No. 9 in the digs per set category, making her the youngest player on this statistical leaderboard as a true freshman.

UCF comes into Saturday’s match with a 17-11, 8-9 record for their first season as a Big 12 team. The Golden Knights will be looking to end a seven-match losing streak and improve their 4-6 road record in the process.

The back half of UCF’s schedules has been heavily loaded with ranked teams, including double-headers at Houston and versus BYU, as well as taking on No. 5 Texas back on November 18. The most recent outing for UCF was a 3-0 loss to Iowa State, which took place on Wednesday in Ames.

First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Saturday in Lawrence. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now ESPN+, as well as updated on Kansas’ StatBroadcast and social media platforms.