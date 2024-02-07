🥎 Kasey Hamilton Named 2023-24 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Student-Athlete Award Recipient

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton has earned the 2023-24 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award, it was announced Wednesday on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The award recognizes Hamilton for her standout performance on the diamond, and as a leader during her collegiate career.

The award is presented each year by Kansas Athletics to one senior female student-athlete who plays an integral role on her respective team and demonstrates strong character and leadership qualities, while also being a strong competitor. Hamilton was presented the award on Friday, Feb. 2, prior to team practice in a surprise ceremony.

“Kasey is a leader on and off the field,” KU Senior Woman Administrator Nicole Corcoran said. “She brings a competitive spirit and positive energy that motivates and inspires others. Kasey leads by example, and we’re lucky to have her as part of Kansas Softball and the Jayhawks!”

Hamilton is a three-year letterwinner on the Kansas Softball team and has led the team in innings pitched in each of her three seasons. As a freshman, Hamilton was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after leading the team with 59 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched. Last season as a junior, Hamilton was at the helm for the majority of Kansas’ biggest wins, including a complete game at No. 8 Texas in which Hamilton struck out five batters, while allowing just five hits and three earned runs. Hamilton also got the start in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship when the Jayhawks upset No. 8 Oklahoma State in dramatic fashion for the program’s first Big 12 Championship win since 2007.

This past summer Hamilton was one of seven Kansas student-athletes to take part in the Kansas Athletics Summer Internship program. She spent the summer gaining hands on experience with the Marketing and Fan Experience department, where she helped with various projects including a marketing and promotional campaign for the upcoming softball season.

Hamilton is also a leader on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) this year. With SAAC, Hamilton is a part of the communications committee where she is responsible for running the SAAC social media accounts through innovation and collaboration to enhance content and engagement across all of Kansas’ teams. Through her work, Hamilton was selected to represent Kansas at the 2023 Big 12 Career Tour in Dallas at the end of the 2023 fall semester. A Topeka, Kansas native, Hamilton is set to graduate from KU this spring with a degree in Liberal Arts & Science.

“Kasey has been the heart and soul of this program for the last four years,” added Kansas Softball Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “She has led this team in the pitching circle and been a major impact for this program to become incredibly competitive in the Big XII and across the country. Her compete factor is impeccable. There is no doubt that she leaves everything she has on the field every inning of every game. Kasey has grown into an impactful leader on and off the field and I expect her to have an exceptional 2024 senior season for the Jayhawk softball team.”

The finalists for the award included Cameron Boyd (rowing), Reagan Cooper (volleyball), Zakiyah Franklin (women’s basketball), Hanna Hawks (women’s golf), Avery Smith (soccer) and Elise Wehrmann (swim and dive).

The Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award has been presented each year since the 2007-08 academic year. Hamilton becomes the third softball player to earn the honor and the first since 2013-14, joining Maggie Hull and Alex Jones.

Dr. Marlene Mawson was a professor and administrator at the University of Kansas for 22 years. She was appointed to a full-time physical education faculty position in 1968, with the added responsibility of initiating an intercollegiate women’s sports program. In addition to directing the program, Mawson coached softball, volleyball, women’s basketballl, and field hockey during her first three years at KU.

Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award Recipients:

2007-08: Jamie Boyd, Women’s Basketball

2008-09: Sha’Ray Butler, Track & Field

2009-10: Lauren Bonds, Track & Field

2010-11: Karina Garlington, Volleyball

2011-12: Rebeka Stowe, Track & Field

2012-13: Maggie Hull, Softball

2013-14: Alex Jones, Softball

2014-15: Claudijah Lever, Rowing

2015-16: Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, Golf

2016-17: Tayler Soucie, Volleyball

2017-18: Madison Rigdon, Volleyball

2018-19: Grace Hagan, Soccer

2019-20: Jenny Nusbaum, Swim & Dive

2020-21: Lauren Parrish, Swim & Dive

2021-22: Kate Steward, Swim & Dive

2022-23: Holly Kersgieter, Women’s Basketball

2023-24: Kasey Hamilton, Softball