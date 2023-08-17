🏈 Lawrence Arnold Selected to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold has been named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the nation’s outstanding Division I college offensive player who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

From DeSoto, Texas, Arnold enters his junior season at Kansas after graduating from DeSoto High School in the class of 2020. He has amassed 69 receptions for 958 yards and seven touchdowns during his time at Kansas, including a career-best 44 receptions last season. Arnold led the Jayhawks with 716 receiving yards, including three 100-yard receiving games, and he capped off the season with career-highs of eight receptions and 119 receiving yards in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas. Arnold has previously earned Preseason All-Big 12 recognition from Athlon and Phil Steele, who both selected him as a fourth team selection.

Arnold joins a growing list of Kansas football players to be named to preseason watch lists, becoming the ninth player to earn such recognition. Other Jayhawks on preseason watch lists are quarterback Jalon Daniels (Manning Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Wuerrfel Trophy, Maxwell Award), cornerback Cobee Bryant (Bednarik Award, Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy), running back Devin Neal (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (Doak Walker Award), tight end Mason Fairchild (Mackey Award, AFCA Good Works Team), center Mike Novitsky (Rimington Award), safety Kenny Logan Jr. (Hornung Award) and kicker Seth Keller (Lou Groza Award).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler, Visit Tyler and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in downtown Tyler, Texas, the non-profit helps to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. The award is to recognize the nation’s college offensive player of the year who meets the awards criteria and to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field while having the drive and the tenacity to persist and overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of reaching their goals. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler, Texas.

