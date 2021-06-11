🏈 Leipold Announces Staff Additions

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of four more members to the Kansas Football support staff Friday.

The Jayhawks have added Scott Aligo (Director of Scouting), Greg Svarczkopf (Director of Recruiting) and Stephen Matos (Senior Offensive Analyst) to the Kansas staff. Leipold also announced that Tory Teykl will stay on staff, serving in a new role as the Director of Player Development.

Aligo, a Kansas graduate, spent the 2020 season at Michigan State, while Svarczkopf arrives at Kansas after spending last season at Army. Matos comes to Lawrence after spending two seasons with Leipold at Buffalo as a graduate assistant. Teykl joined the Jayhawks prior to the 2020 season as the Director of Football Operations.

“We’re very happy to have Scott, Greg, Tory and Stephen on our staff,” Leipold said. “This is a critical time in recruiting, and Scott and Greg both have accomplished backgrounds in that area and bring great experience and evaluation skills. Stephen was a part of our staff at Buffalo the past two seasons, and will be a great addition here with his strong work ethic and deep knowledge of our system and culture.”

Leipold added: “I’m extremely excited to retain Tory on staff and transition her to this role. She will be a tremendous asset teaming up with Darrell Stuckey to provide our student-athletes with outstanding support.”

Aligo was the director of player personnel for Michigan State last season after serving in the same role at Akron in 2019. He has also worked as the director of player personnel at Chattanooga and John Carroll.

Prior to entering the college ranks, Aligo worked in the NFL for more than seven years. He served as a player personnel assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2005 to 2009, and was also a personnel associate with the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015.

Aligo also has collegiate coaching experience, having served as the defensive ends coach at Northern Colorado for one season. He also worked as a defensive graduate assistant at Texas A&M from 2012 to 2014. In 2011, he was a defensive quality control assistant at Oklahoma State. He also worked at nearby Washburn in 2010 after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Kansas in education and sports management.

Svarczkopf served as the Director of Recruiting at Army after being promoted from Director of On-Campus Recruiting. Before arriving at Army, Svarczkopf worked for three seasons at New Mexico. He began his career there as a graduate assistant, before being promoted to Director of Recruiting in his final season with the Lobos.

Prior to New Mexico, Svarczkopf worked as a defensive line graduate assistant at Kent State. He also served as a quality control coach for Indiana, where he played linebacker from 2008 to 2011.

Additionally, Svarczkopf has spent time working at Trine University in Indiana for two seasons and the University of St. Francis in Illinois.

Teykl served as the Director of Operations for the Jayhawks in 2020 after three seasons at Texas, where she served in the same role.

She also worked at Houston as the program’s Director of Internal Football Operations for two seasons prior to joining the Longhorns. All total, Teykl spent eight years at Houston, serving in several different roles, including assistant director of football operations and assistant director of marketing, promotions and sales.

Matos worked with both the defensive and offensive lines during his time at Buffalo. He worked with the defense in his first year in 2019, before moving over to offense for the 2020 season.

Matos has also spent time at Sacred Heart University, Princeton, Monmouth and Becker College, among other stops. He has worked with the offensive line, running backs and tight ends on offense throughout his career.

With the addition of Matos, he will join fellow Senior Analyst Kevin Wewers on offense, while Jordan Peterson, Chris Woods and Brock Caraboa will serve as Senior Analysts on Defense. Luke Roth and Taiwo Onatolu will work as Senior Special Teams Analysts. The Jayhawks also have Travis Partridge (Offensive Quality Control) and Thomas Wells (Defensive Quality Control) on staff.