👟 Loudermilk Secures Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Devin Loudermilk of Kansas Track and Field was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Week after an outstanding performance in Arkansas, the conference announced on Wednesday.

In the Arkansas Tyson Invitational, Loudermilk cleared 2.21m in the men’s high jump invitational, placing third overall as well as tying his personal best in the event. The junior out of Howard, Kansas moved up to No. 1 in the Big 12 (tied with Sam Hurley of Texas at 2.21m) and No. 5 in the NCAA.

Last season, Loudermilk placed third at the 2023 NCAA Indoor National Championships in Albuquerque, earning First Team All-American honors as a sophomore. He will be looking to make another deep postseason run this year, starting with the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 23-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

This is Loudermilk’s first-career Big 12 weekly award.