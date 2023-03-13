👟 Men's and Women's Track Named Top 25 Teams by USTFCCCA

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Monday, the USTFCCCA released their final rankings for the 2022-23 indoor track and field season, and both Kansas men and women finished in the Top 25.

The women came in at No. 24 after a strong season all across the board. Rylee Anderson consistently led the way for the Jayhawks and capped off the season by being the lone female to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The senior standout got second place overall in the women’s high jump, earning First Team All-American honors along with her silver trophy.

The men ended the year in the No. 18 slot, being well-represented in multiple events throughout the season. Five total Jayhawks qualified for NCAA Indoor Championships in five different events, including men’s high jump, shotput, triple jump, pole vault and the 400M dash.

Devin Loudermilk, Clayton Simms and Michael Joseph each earned First Team All-American accolades, placing 3rd in the high jump, 5th in the pole vault and 7th in the 400M, respectively.

Patrick Larrison took ninth in the men’s shotput, hitting a new PR of 19.90 in the event while doing so. He and Jaden Patterson, who placed 13th overall in the men’s triple jump, were the Jayhawks’ Second Team All-Americans.

Other Top 25 Jayhawks include Gabrielle Gibson in the 60M hurdles (No. 19), Ashton Barkdull in the pole vault (No. 21) and Alexander Jung in the heptathlon (No. 24), making them honorable mentions in the All-America rankings to cap off the year.