🏐 No. 14 Jayhawks Welcome Mountaineers for Pair of Weekday Home Matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 14 Kansas volleyball team will be looking to keep their home winning streak alive this week, as the Jayhawks are set to host the West Virginia Mountaineers at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday and Friday, with both matches starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks are now 14-4 on the season, and 5-3 in conference play. Eight of those wins have come at home, making for an 8-1 record in Horejsi so far this season.

The most recent outing for the Jayhawks resulted in a 3-1 road victory at TCU that was broadcast in front of a national audience on ESPN2. Junior Ayah Elnady led the way on the attack with 16 kills (.333), while graduate Reagan Cooper was close behind with 14 kills (.424) and no errors.

Freshman Raegan Burns had another strong performance in the libero jersey, tallying her 14th match with double-digit digs. She finished the match with 17 digs against the Horned Frogs. Her performance was good for the third-best digs per set average in the conference last week (4.25) and her second career Big 12 Rookie of the Week award.

KU continues to feature a high-powered offense that is ranked first in the Big 12 in kills per set (13.95) and assists per set (13.02) as well as third in the conference in hitting percentage (.269). Junior setter Camryn Turner is second in the Big 12 in assists per set with her 10.51 average. The Kansas defense is also leading the conference in digs per set with an average of 16.00.

West Virginia enters the matchup with a 9-13 overall record and a 2-7 record in conference play. The Mountaineers have earned victories in conference play against TCU and Cincinnati, both of which were five-set wins on their home court.

West Virginia is coming into the series after winning two of their last three matches, as the Mountaineers defeated TCU and Cincinnati at home. WVU is led by Hailey Green on offense, who is averaging a team-high 3.73 kills per set with 306 total kills on the year. On the defensive side, Camilla Covas has posted the highest digs per set average (3.73) on the team with 306 digs this season.

Kansas has posted a 16-6 record all-time against West Virginia, including an 8-3 record in Lawrence. Kansas has won the last two matchups with the Mountaineers, dating back to last season when the Jayhawks won 3-1 and 3-0.

On Thursday, the team will be celebrating their International Student Appreciation Day, and Friday marks the annual “Dig Pink” game inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Both matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Leif Lisec (play-by-play) and Jill Dorsey-Hall (analyst) on the call for both matches. Fans can also follow along on StatBroadcast, and @KUVolleyball on X (Twitter) for live updates through both matches.