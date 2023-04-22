⚾️ No. 24 Oklahoma State Defeats Kansas on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell 14-3 on Saturday afternoon to the No. 24-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys at Hoglund Ballpark. KU’s Janson Reeder, Cole Elvis and Michael Brooks each hit solo home runs in the game.

Oklahoma State (27-13, 10-7 Big 12) took the lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back. The Cowboys scored three runs, two of which were unearned, on an RBI double, RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly to build a 3-0 lead.

Kansas led off the bottom of the second inning with one of its two home runs in the game. Reeder blasted a 438-foot solo home run to center field. The homer was his ninth of the season and made the deficit 3-1.

The Cowboys went on to score two runs in the third inning and four runs in the fifth inning to extend their advantage to 9-1. A two-run single in the third and a pair of two-run homers by Nolan Schubart and Colin Brueggemann in the fifth stretched Oklahoma State’s lead to eight runs.

In the sixth inning, Kansas hit its second home run of the afternoon. Elvis went deep with a solo shot the opposite way to lead off the sixth. The home run was his team-high 10th of the season and he has homered in each of the last three games.

OSU then added four runs in the eighth inning and one in the ninth to push its lead to 14-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Brooks hit a solo homer for his third long ball of the season.

Junior Sam Ireland started for Kansas and allowed nine runs, seven of which were earned, on nine hits over five innings on the mound. He suffered the loss to drop to 4-5 on the season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Ben Abram (5-2)

Final line: 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Sam Ireland (4-5)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

NOTES

• Elvis extended his hitting streak to 16 games. The home run was his 10th of the season, which is the most on the team. He has homered in three-straight games for the second time this season (April 7-9 at West Virginia). His 10 home runs this season are a career high in a single-season, passing his 2021 season when he had nine homers.

• Brooks finished the day 3-for-3 with a double, home run, walk, RBI and run scored. The home run was his third of the season and third in the last three games. He has an on-base streak of 10 games.

• Reeder hit his ninth home run of the season. He has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

• English extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (19-20, 5-9 Big 12) will face No. 24 Oklahoma State in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.