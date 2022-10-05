⛳ Rothman Leads KU on Final Day at the Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 1-over par 73 to lead the Kansas women’s golf team on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 11-team tournament field that featured seven teams ranked in the Golfweek Top 25 played the final 18 holes Wednesday and KU shot a 304 (+16) and concluded with a three-round 928. Mississippi State won the Blessings with an 879 (+15), which was six strokes better than runner-up Ole Miss (885).

Rothman carded three birdies for the round and shot a 1-under (35) on the back nine. She ended the tournament tied for 41st with a three-round 234. Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton shot a 4-over 76 in her final round and was KU’s top finisher tying for 14th with a three-round 224. Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez shot a 66 (-6) in her final round to take medalist honors with a three-round 208 (-8) in the 57-golfer field.

Kansas senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot a 77 (+5) Wednesday improving five strokes from her Tuesday round. Sophomore Johanna Ebner carded a 78 (+6) in her final round, followed by freshman Anna Shultse at 85. Ebner tied for the team lead with three birdies in her final round.

Kansas will next host the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, Oct. 17-18, at Lawrence Country Club. The event is free admission and the 15-team field will play 36 holes on Oct. 17 and 18 on Oct. 18 concluding the 54-hole event.

Prior to the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, KU will host a Nine-and-Dine Tournament for golfers of all levels at Lawrence Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 15, in which fans can play nine holes with a KU golfer. For more information on the event, one can go here or contact KU Associate Head Coach Stephen Bidne at bidne@ku.edu.