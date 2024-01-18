⚾ Second Annual First Pitch Banquet Set for February 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball will be hosting its second annual First Pitch Banquet presented by Crown Automotive on Friday, Feb. 2, at 6:15 p.m. at Burge Union.

The First Pitch Banquet will feature an opportunity to engage with the team and coaching staff, participate in a silent auction, a chance to hear from current Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations for the World Series Champion Texas Rangers, Dayton Moore, and much more!

2024 First Pitch Banquet Schedule

5:30 p.m. Doors open for private VIP Table Cocktail Reception

6:15 p.m. Doors open for all other attendees

7:00 p.m. Dinner service begins

7:30 p.m. Program begins & auction concludes

8:15 p.m. Program concludes and auction winners announced

Ticket Information

Individual adult tickets are available for $80 and youth tickets (under 10 years old) are on sale for $40. Fans can also sponsor a player’s meal for $50, however, a sponsorship does not include a ticket to the event.

A limited amount of VIP tables are available to be purchased for $2,000. Each VIP table seats up to eight people and will receive access to the exclusive VIP cocktail reception, eight premium area tickets to the KU vs. Omaha game at Legends Field on May 7, and a custom Kansas Baseball Autism Awareness jersey.

To purchase tickets, please click here. For more information or to answer any questions, please contact wef@ku.edu.

Kansas opens the 2024 season on Feb. 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois-Chicago. The Jayhawks are looking to build on their 2023 campaign, in which they doubled their conference win total and improved their overall win total by five games in the first season under Dan Fitzgerald.