⚽️ Senior Night Set for Thursday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas finishes its regular-season schedule on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT against Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will honor their seniors prior to the start of the game. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Kansas (8-8-2, 1-5-2 Big 12) is vying to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship. The top eight teams qualify for the tournament and KU currently sits in ninth place. The Jayhawks must win on Thursday and get either a K-State loss or a Baylor draw/loss to earn a spot in the eight-team field.

Senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in the 51st minute last Friday at K-State. The goal also marked the first points of Beyer’s career.

Last Friday, KU battled to a 1-1 draw against Kansas State. Despite the tie, Kansas dominated most of the game with a 21-5 edge on shots, 7-2 advantage for shots on goal and an 11-1 edge on corner kicks. Junior forward Shira Elinav had a career-high eight shots in the match.

Iowa State (3-9-4, 0-6-2 Big 12) is coming off a 1-1 draw against nationally-ranked Texas in Ames last Thursday. The Cyclones will not qualify for the Big 12 Championship this season. Mira Emma (nine points) and Jada Colbert (eight points) have led Iowa State offensively this season.

Kansas leads the all-time series 20-6-3 against Iowa State, including a 10-1-1 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have not lost to the Cyclones in Lawrence since 1998. In the most recent game at Rock Chalk Park, Kansas and Iowa State played to a 1-1 draw on Nov. 6, 2020. Ceri Holland scored the lone goal for the Jayhawks.

SENIOR NIGHT

Prior to the start of Thursday’s match, Kansas will honor eight senior student-athletes and one manager. Lia Beyer, Rylan Childers, Gabbie Dawe, Kaela Hansen, Melania Pasar, Ellie Prybylski, Mya Sheridan, Landon Sloan (manager) and Grace Wiltgen will be recognized.

MATCH PROMOTION

Fans attending Thursday’s game will receive a poster of the eight seniors.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Laura Jackson (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will either travel to Round Rock, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship for a quarterfinals match on Sunday, Oct. 30, or its season will come to an end.