👟 Six Jayhawks Qualify for NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Six Jayhawks are set to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 10-11, including Rylee Anderson, Clayton Simms, Devin Loudermilk, Jaden Patterson, Patrick Larrison and Michael Joseph.

To qualify for the championship, athletes must be in the top-16 in their respective event, relying on season rankings to qualify.

Anderson, the lone female representative from the Jayhawks, is currently the third best high jumper in the NCAA this season. The Longmont, Colorado native is heading into the meet ranked No. 3 after recording a season-high 1.90 meters (6’2.75 ft) on February 10th at the Tyson Invitational.

Simms will be the highest ranked male Jayhawk competing in the championships. The sophomore posts a 5.62-meter (18.525 ft.) mark on the pole vault this season. Simms is currently ranked 7th in the event, qualifying for his second NCAA Indoor Championships.

Another Kansas athlete who qualified for the high jump is Loudermilk, who ranked 9th in the event on the men’s side. The sophomore out of Howard, Kansas boasts a 2.21-meter (7’3 ft.) mark this season, recording this jump back on February 10th in the Tyson Invitational.

Patterson and Larrison each rank 14th in their respective events, with Patterson competing in the triple jump with his 16.15-meter (53 ft.) mark in the event, and Larrison representing KU’s throws squad with his 19.70-meter (64’.7.75”) shot put mark this season.

Joseph will be rounding out Kansas’ presence with his #15 ranking in the 400-meter dash. The junior out of Gros Inlet, Saint Lucia set a new school record at the Big 12 Championship last weekend with his 45.90 run

The meet will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships can be found here.