👟 Top-10 Performances Highlight Day Two of Iowa State Classic, Tiger Paw Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded day two of the Iowa State Classic and Tiger Paw Invitational, which was highlighted by numerous top-10 KU performances.

After a strong start to both meets on Friday, the Jayhawks returned on Saturday to set five all-time KU performances.

At the Iowa State Classic, junior Alexandra Emilianov continued her strong indoor season by winning the women’s shot put with a throw of 16.52m (54-2.5 ft.), which came on her second attempt. Emilianov recorded two throws over 53-feet, with her top throw of 16.52m (54-2.5 ft.) ranking as the No. 8 KU indoor performance all-time.

In the men’s shot put, junior Patrick Larrison recorded a big throw of 18.16m (59-7 ft.) on his final attempt, which placed him fifth overall. His throw was just off his personal best off his personal best of 18.25m (59-10.5 ft.) set earlier this season.

On the track at the Iowa State Classic, junior Sommer Herner set a personal best by running a 4:44.37, which ranks her as the No. 4 performer and No. 8 performance in KU indoor history.

In the women’s 800 meters, junior Avryl Johnson ran her second personal best in as many meets, finishing in 2:07.59. Johnson’s time ranks her as the No. performer and No. 9 performance in KU indoor history. Sophomore AJ Green III also became the No. 5 KU indoor performer in the men’s 800 meters, finishing in 1:48.84.

Down in Clemson, S.C., at the Tiger Paw Invitational, sophomore Michael Joseph ran a personal best 21.53 in the men’s 200 meters, becoming the No. 4 KU indoor performer.

Kansas closed out the Tiger Paw Invitational in the men’s 4×400 meter relay, where the team of Cameron Wilmington, Jaylen Shropshire, Ethan Fogle and Joseph ran a season-best 3:10.32 to place ninth overall.

The Jayhawks will be back in action for their final two meets of the indoor season before postseason competition, as the Jayhawks compete at the Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 18 and the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana on February 19.