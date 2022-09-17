👟 Two Runners Finish in Top 5 at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – On the first trip of the 2022 cross country season, the Kansas men finished third place while the women placed fourth at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.
In the men’s 8k race, junior Chandler Gibbens led the Jayhawks, finishing second overall with a time of 24:10.8. The women’s team was led by junior Lona Latema, who placed fourth overall in the 5k race in a time of 17:19.0.
"We’re so young and for several guys, it was their first 8K today. It’s 8K from here on out until we get to regionals and nationals where we have a 10K. That experience is going to help them fine-tune it until we get to the Big 12 Championships."ASSISTANT COACH MICHAEL WHITTLESEY
The men’s team ran close together, with four of ten finishing within a 16-place difference of each other. The group was led by sophomore Peter Walsdorf who finished 13th overall with a time of 24:43.7, freshmen Tanner Tally (20th, 24:55.0), Tanner Newkirk (27th, 25:05.7) and sophomore Sam Hubert taking the 29th spot with a time of 25:06.9.
On the women’s side, Kenadi Kruger (17th, 18:13.6) and Avryl Johnson (24, 18:21.9) kept Latema company in the top 30.
Up Next:
Kansas hits the road again on Friday, Sept. 30th, for the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.