👟 Two Runners Finish in Top 5 at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – On the first trip of the 2022 cross country season, the Kansas men finished third place while the women placed fourth at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.

In the men’s 8k race, junior Chandler Gibbens led the Jayhawks, finishing second overall with a time of 24:10.8. The women’s team was led by junior Lona Latema, who placed fourth overall in the 5k race in a time of 17:19.0.