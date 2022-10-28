👟 Walsdorf Leads to Jayhawks to Fifth-Place at Big 12 Championships

Lubbock, Texas – Sophomore Peter Walsdorf led the men’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lubbock, Texas.

The men finished with a score of 159, while the women took eighth with a score of 219.

Oklahoma State was the top team on both the men’s and women’s side with 21 points and 22 points respectively.

Walsdorf was the first Jayhawk to cross the finish line in 27th place with a time of 25:19.1. This marks the second time this season that he has been the top finisher for the Jayhawks, with the first time coming at the Weis-Crockett Invitational (58th, 24:38.6). Junior Chandler Gibbens followed Walsdorf in the finish shoot taking the 30th spot with a time of 25:30.9