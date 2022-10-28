👟 Walsdorf Leads to Jayhawks to Fifth-Place at Big 12 Championships
Lubbock, Texas – Sophomore Peter Walsdorf led the men’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship on Friday, Oct. 28 in Lubbock, Texas.
The men finished with a score of 159, while the women took eighth with a score of 219.
Oklahoma State was the top team on both the men’s and women’s side with 21 points and 22 points respectively.
Walsdorf was the first Jayhawk to cross the finish line in 27th place with a time of 25:19.1. This marks the second time this season that he has been the top finisher for the Jayhawks, with the first time coming at the Weis-Crockett Invitational (58th, 24:38.6). Junior Chandler Gibbens followed Walsdorf in the finish shoot taking the 30th spot with a time of 25:30.9
"Peter is doing a good job of learning to be one of the front guys. He put himself at the front of the race and is learning from each race. As a sophomore, he has more to learn, he’s really doing a good job of believing that he belongs up with that group and is going to keep banging down that door. "assistant coach Michael Whittlesey
Gibbens was followed by sophomores Cale Littrell (42nd, 25:55.5), Sam Hubert (43rd, 26:01.2) and freshman Tanner Talley (45th, 26:07.5) rounded out the top five Jayhawks in the men’s race.
The women competed earlier in the morning, with junior Lona Latema crossing the finish line first in the 34th spot and with a time of 22:11.4 and sophomore Kenadi Krueger coming in right behind her in with a time of 22:11.9.
Senior Avryl Johnson (50th,23:00,0), sophomore Aaliyah Moore (56th, 23:17.3) and freshman Tori Wingrove (61st, 23:26.8) rounded out the top five.
Up Next
The Jayhawks will continue the postseason when they travel to Columbia, Missouri for the NCAA Midwest Regional at the University of Missouri on November 11.