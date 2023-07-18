🏀 Women’s Basketball Announces European Trip in August

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball will travel to Europe in August for an international tour that includes exhibition games in Italy and Greece.

"Our international trip has been on hold since 2020 and our team is looking forward to taking the trip. We are very excited about the 10 practice days and the opportunity to get a jump start on developing chemistry and camaraderie on and off the court. We look forward to the educational experience a trip like this can provide as we will visit some of the most historic sites and venues in Europe."

The Jayhawks trip will span from Aug. 6-16 and will feature a blend of educational and athletic opportunities. Kansas will visit Rome and Sorrento in Italy, playing its first game on Aug. 9 in Rome, before traveling to Athens, Greece, for the second game of the trip on Aug. 13.

Among the sites that Kansas will visit on the trip are the Colosseum, Spanish Steps and Vatican in Rome, and the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the Olympic Museum in Athens.

Kansas is coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and postseason appearances after finishing 25-11 and winning the WNIT Championship in 2023. The Jayhawks return four starters from last season, including All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter.

NCAA guidelines allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years. In accordance with the guidelines, teams can practice for 10 days prior to the trip and on off-days while on the trip.

This will be the second foreign trip for the Jayhawks during Schneider’s tenure. Kansas previously took a 10-day tour through France and Switzerland in August of 2016.

