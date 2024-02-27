🏊‍♀️ Kansas Steady After Day One of Big 12 Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Kansas swimming and diving team competed in the first day of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

Day one of the Big 12 Championships consisted of time trials in the morning and two women’s finals, including the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200 medley relay, the relay team of Lezli Sisung, Ryan Johnston, Lydia Lafferty and Caroline Blake placed fourth, racing to a finish of 1:39.48 to put Kansas in a scoring position for the remainder of the event.

Rounding out the night was the 800 freestyle relay, as the relay team of Hailey Farrell, Eleni Kotzamanis, Ellie Wehrmann and Claudia Dougan finished seventh with a time of 7:20.70.

UP NEXT

Day two of the 2024 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships will begin with prelims starting at 9 a.m. CT, followed by finals starting at 5 p.m. CT. A full schedule of events can be found here.

CURRENT STANDINGS

1. Texas – 128

2. Cincinnati – 110

2. TCU – 110

4. BYU – 100

5. KANSAS – 98

5. Houston – 98

7. West Virginia – 96

8. Iowa State – 88

ORDER OF EVENTS (Wednesday, Feb. 28)

Swimming Prelims – 9:00 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s 1m Diving Consolation – 12:00 p.m.

Men’s 1m Diving – 4:15 p.m.

500 Yard Freestyle – 5:00 p.m.

200 Yard IM – 5:00 p.m.

50 Yard Freestyle – 5:00 p.m.

Women’s Team Diving – 5:00 p.m.