🥎 Kansas Drops Two at No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas softball tallied a run in each game but weren’t able to stop the Longhorn’s bats as KU dropped two games to No. 9 Texas on Saturday afternoon at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The Jayhawks battled in the first game to an 8-1 loss, before dropping the second game, 10-1.

With the two losses, Kansas falls to 22-19 overall and 2-9 in the Big 12. Texas improves to 34-6 and 8-3 in Big 12 play.

Game One – Lost 8-1

The Jayhawks jumped ahead early after Brittany Jackson hit a single through the right side. Macy Omli advanced her to second with a sac bunt, and Morgyn Wynne took first base after being hit by a pitch with only one out. Shelby Gayre battled through six pitches before sending the seventh into left field for a RBI single scoring Jackson.

Kansas held off the Longhorns in the bottom of the first inning forcing Texas to leave two stranded, but the Longhorns struck in the bottom of the second after back-to-back singles put runners on allowing a Texas triple to bring them both home.

The Jayhawks attempted to reclaim the lead in the third after Jackson and Wynne got on and advanced around to second and third but both were left stranded.

Texas extended its lead in the bottom of the third with three runs scoring before KU was able to pick up an out. The Jayhawks made a pitching change from Kasey Hamilton to Savanna DesRochers. DesRochers pitched to get Kansas out of the inning as Texas led 5-1 after three.

The Longhorns extended their lead in the fourth with an additional two runs before tacking one on in the bottom of the sixth.

Hamilton falls to 5-8 on the season after pitching two innings giving up five runs and striking out one batter. DesRochers pitched four innings of relief with one strikeout.

Game Two – Lost 10-1

Kansas looked to start the second game like it had the first. Jackson got on off a first-pitch single through the left side and Omli advanced her on a sac bunt. Wynne came to the plate and hit a double into right field that Texas’ outfielder lost in the sun. With Jackson tagging on the potential out, she would only advance to third to put two runners in scoring position with one out for Anderson. Anderson laid down a sac bunt but made it to first as the Longhorns tagged Jackson coming in to score. Despite getting runners in scoring position, KU left two stranded without scoring in the first.

The Longhorns took the lead in the bottom of the second after loading the bases with no outs. A double into left scored two and a throwing error by the Jayhawks followed by a single would add two more runs allowing Texas to hold a 4-0 lead after two.

KU looked to strike back in the top of the third by loading the bases with only one out. Haleigh Harper was on third and looked to come home after Anderson got a piece of a pitch but the hit was sent back to the Longhorn’s pitcher who went home with it for the forced out. The Jayhawks would end the inning leaving three runners stranded.

The Longhorns extended their lead in the bottom of the third after loading the bases and getting a sac fly to bring a runner home. Texas went on to score five more runs in the inning to take an 10-0 lead after three.

Kansas came close to striking in the top of the fourth after Hornbuckle drew a walk and Tarin Travieso advanced her to third with a single into right center. Lyric Moore was hit by a pitch as a pinch runner to load the bases with no outs. Jackson attempted to get a run across after connecting with a pitch and sending it to Texas’ first baseman but she went home with it to get the runner going home. KU ended the inning leaving three stranded.

The Jayhawks made one more push in the top of the fifth to get on the board that began with Wynne drawing a leadoff walk. She would be replaced by Angela Price as a pinch runner who quickly stole second to move into scoring position. Anderson and Madison Hirsch drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Cheyenne Hornbuckle grounded into a double play as Price crossed home to get the Jayhawks on the board. KU would end things there falling 10-1 to the Longhorns.

Hailey Reed falls to 7-4 on the season after pitching 1.1 innings. Tatum Goff pitched a single inning of relief before being replaced by Hannah Todd. Todd pitched the final 1.2 innings and picked up one strikeout.

Moment of the Day

The Jayhawks turned two double plays in the first game to end two different innings. The first one came in the bottom of the second inning when Wynne fielded a ground ball at first base and stepped on the bag. She then quickly made the throw home to Gayre who completed the double play tagging the runner on third heading home. The second double play came in the third as KU faced a bases-loaded, one-out situation. Texas hit one to Anderson at third who stepped on the base for the forced out before making the throw home to Gayre who was poised at plate. This marks the 14th and 15th double plays KU has turned this season.

Up Next

Kansas will conclude the weekend series against No. 9 Texas on Sunday, April 25. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network with first pitch slated for noon.