⛳️ Clark Posts a Hole in One, Jayhawks Finish Day One at Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational
PEORIA, Ariz. – Sophomore Lauren Clark posted her first hole in one on hole four on Westbrook Village Vistas Golf Course as Kansas women’s golf completed the first and second rounds at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club Sunday. The Jayhawks are currently sitting tied for sixth and only one stroke out of the top five.
Kansas finished round one tied for eighth with a score of 294 (+6), however, erased two strokes during round two and shot a 286 (-2) to finish the day tied for sixth with a total score of 588 (+4). KU is one shot out of the top five and six shots out of the top three heading into the third and final round on Monday. No. 49 Nebreska leads the 14-team field at 10-under (566), two shots ahead of second-place No. 29 Ohio State Vanderbilt at 574 (-2).
"We really fought hard today in some challenging conditions with wind, a little rain, cold temperatures and firm greens. I’m really proud of the finish to the first round and the entire second round. We hit it great off the tee and played the par 4s really well today."Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle
Using a six iron from 174 yards out Clark posted her first hole in one as a Jayhawk on hole No. 4. After shooting a 4-over 76 in her opening round, Clark bounced back with an even-par 72 and is 4-over on the day, which is tied for 40th.
“It was also exciting for Lauren to get her first college hole in one and finish even par in the second round on a difficult par 3,” Kuhle said.
Leading Kansas is sophomore Jordan Rothman, who carded six birdies and 27 pars for her two rounds. She is tied for sixth in the 79-golfer field and is one stroke out of first. Following behind Rothman was sophomore Johanna Ebner who capped off the day with a 1-under (71) performance during round two. Ebner is tied for 16th at even-par heading into Monday.
“Jordan and Johanna were fantastic today in both rounds and very consistent,” Kulhe said. “It’s great to have three rounds under par and to shoot our fifth under par round this spring in the second round. Jordan was very solid and putted really well today as did Johanna. We have a great feel and pace around the greens here.”
Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton finished the day 3-over (147) with five birdies. Super senior Abby Glynn, who carded four birdies, finished the day with a two-round 152. Playing as an individual, freshman Anna Shultse carded her first eagle as a Jayhawk and has a two-round 156.
“We have great momentum and confidence and I’m excited to watch the Jayhawks compete in the final round,” Kuhle said.
The third and final round of the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational will be on Monday with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. CT. Live stats can be found via Golfstat.com found here.
