⛳️ Clark Posts a Hole in One, Jayhawks Finish Day One at Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational

Leading Kansas is sophomore Jordan Rothman, who carded six birdies and 27 pars for her two rounds. She is tied for sixth in the 79-golfer field and is one stroke out of first. Following behind Rothman was sophomore Johanna Ebner who capped off the day with a 1-under (71) performance during round two. Ebner is tied for 16th at even-par heading into Monday.

“Jordan and Johanna were fantastic today in both rounds and very consistent,” Kulhe said. “It’s great to have three rounds under par and to shoot our fifth under par round this spring in the second round. Jordan was very solid and putted really well today as did Johanna. We have a great feel and pace around the greens here.”

Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton finished the day 3-over (147) with five birdies. Super senior Abby Glynn, who carded four birdies, finished the day with a two-round 152. Playing as an individual, freshman Anna Shultse carded her first eagle as a Jayhawk and has a two-round 156.

“We have great momentum and confidence and I’m excited to watch the Jayhawks compete in the final round,” Kuhle said.