⚾️ Fourteen Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks baseball team had 14 student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference office announced Thursday. Eleven Jayhawks received first team accolades and three were awarded second team honors.

The announcement marked the seventh straight year that KU has had at least 10 student-athletes selected to the conference’s all-academic teams.

The conference honored 122 baseball student-athletes for their academic achievement, with seven of them receiving a 4.0 GPA. Kansas’ Jonah Ulane (master business administration) is one of the seven to post a 4.0 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.