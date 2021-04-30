🥎 Jayhawks Drop Series Opener to Lady Bears

WACO, Texas – Sophomore Ashlyn Anderson recorded a seventh-inning home run but Kansas softball ultimately dropped the series opener to Baylor at Getterman Stadium on Friday night, 7-1.

With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 22-21 overall and 2-11 in the Big 12, as Baylor improves to 25-15 on the season and 6-6 in the Big 12.

Baylor was able to take the lead in the bottom of the second inning with a single run scored.

Kansas looked to level the score in the top of the third after Tarin Travieso and Haleigh Harper hit back-to-back singles with only one out. Despite getting runners on, KU wasn’t able to get anyone home.

The Lady Bears extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning after getting a couple runners on followed by a three-run homer. With no outs, Kansas made a pitching change from Hailey Reed to Tatum Goff. The Jayhawks went on to pick up three quick outs, including a strikeout from Goff.

Morgyn Wynne looked to spark the offense in the top of the fourth with a single into left center but was ruled out after being tagged trying to take second. KU wouldn’t add any more hits that inning.

Baylor extended its lead in the bottom half of the inning with three additional runs. KU made another pitching change to bring in freshman Savanna DesRochers. Kansas went on to pick up the final out to end the inning, but BU held a 7-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the top of the seventh that Kansas got on the board after Anderson recorded her ninth home run of the season in the leadoff position. Unfortunately, KU wasn’t able to add any more and fell, 7-1.

Reed pitched two innings before being replaced by Goff who finished with 1.2. DesRochers concluded the game pitching the final 2.1 innings.

Up Next

Kansas continues weekend action tomorrow, May 1 against the Lady Bears. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.