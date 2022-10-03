⛳ Jayhawks Finish First Day at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind a five-birdie day in the opening round by graduate senior Esme Hamilton, Kansas women’s golf is in 10th place after one round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational played on the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Monday.

The 11-team tournament field features seven team ranked in the Golfweek Top 25. KU shot a 322 (+34) in its first round. KU is 34-over through one of three rounds. Mississippi State leads the tourney at 1-under (287), nine shots ahead of second-place Ole Miss at 296 (+8).

Leading Kansas was Hamilton, who shot a 4-over (76), which included five birdies and seven pars. She is tied for 15th in the 57-golfer field and is three shots from the top 10. Next was KU sophomore Johanna Ebner who shot 6-over par and she collected four birdies.

Senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot an 83 in her opening round that included one birdie. Freshman Anna Shultse and sophomore Jordan Rothman finished 13-over for the day.

The second round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational will get underway Tuesday morning at 10:45 a.m. (Central). Live stats can be followed here via Golfstat.com. The tournament will be streamed on the GOLF Channel, airing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Central) each day.