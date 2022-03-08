⚾️ Jayhawks Grind Out 7-5 Win Over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On a clear, 74-degree night at Nielsen Field, Kansas defeated Charleston Southern 7-5. Kansas pieced the game together on the mound by using five pitchers to come out with the victory.

The Jayhawks struck first in this one getting out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of a two-out rally in the second inning. Singles by redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw and redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray set up the situation. Redshirt junior outfielder Reyce Curnane then hit an RBI double, which redshirt junior outfielder Casey Burnham followed up with a two-run double of his own.

Charleston Southern (8-6) responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second by Peyton Mills. Kansas would answer back though with four runs over the next three innings.

A leadoff double in the third inning by sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna set up redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf to drive him in with an RBI single. KU would add another run in the inning on a fielding error. KU would add a run in the fourth on another fielding error and another in the fifth on a wild pitch to make the score 7-2.

The Buccaneers did fight to close the gap to 7-5, but the Jayhawks held them scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett served as an opener, making his first career start on Tuesday. He threw two innings, allowing two runs on one hit, while walking two and striking out a pair.

The combination of redshirt sophomore righty Knolton Clark, redshirt freshman lefty Grant Shepherd, redshirt junior righty Jake Adams and redshirt senior Jonah Ulane combined to pitch the remainder of the game.

Adams earned the win after tossing three and a third innings, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out one batter. He entered in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs and was able to get a flyout to center to end the inning.

Ulane came on to close it in the ninth and struggled to find his control, but was able to escape a bases-loaded jam to pick up his third save of the season.

Kansas (5-6) will wrap up its two-game midweek series against Charleston Southern on Wednesday morning. First pitch will be at 10 a.m. CT. The start time was adjusted due to forecasted inclement weather. The contest will be live streamed on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Jake Adams earned his first career win and tossed a career-high 3.1 innings.

• Stone Hewlett started his first career game on the mound.

• Jonah Ulane recorded his third save of the season and 25th career save. Ulane currently ranks fourth in all-time saves at KU. He trails Stephen Villines (40), Don Czyz (31) and Paul Smyth (27).

• Maui Ahuna has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games dating back to last season.