⛳ Jayhawks in Top 5 After Opening 2 Rounds in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team wrapped up the first day of play at the Seahawk Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Country Club of Landfall tied for fifth place at +6 after 36 holes.

The Jayhawks shot a four-over 292 in the opening round and a two-over 290 in the second round. Host UNCW is in first at -11 on its home course and is the only team in the field under par. The Jayhawks are one shot behind fourth-place James Madison and two shots behind third-place Francis Marion. VCU is second at +1.

Sophomore William Duquette, playing as an individual, had the lowest score of the day for the Jayhawks, firing a 3-under 69 in the opening round and backing it up with a 1-under 71 in the second. He is tied for fifth at -4, three shots behind leader Mitchell Vance of Francis Marion.

Senior Callum Bruce led the Jayhawks in the lineup and is -1 after 36 holes and tied for 11th. Sophomore Davis Cooper is sitting tied for 23rd at +3, while seniors Ben Sigel and Harry Hillier are tied for 28th at +4. Luke Kluver is tied for 42nd at +6.

“We had a rough day on the course today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Luke was solid the first round, and Callum had a good second round, but other than that we didn’t play well. We made a lot of unforced errors that will lead to two over-par rounds. William Duquette played as the individual and had two good rounds. It’s good to see him getting back into form.

“We need to get refocused and ready to play the third round and see if we can’t move up the leaderboard.”

Of the Jayhawks in the lineup, Kluver had the low round in the first round with a 1-under 71 with four birdies on the back nine. Cooper shot a 1-over 73, while Bruce and Hillier shot matching 74s. Sigel shot a 75.

In the second round, Bruce had the low round with a 69, including five birdies and a 33 on the front nine. Sigel shot a 1-over 73 with four birdies. Cooper and Hillier both shot 74s, while Kluver shot a 79.

The third and final round will begin at 7:30 a.m., CT on Monday. Live stats will be available through Golfstat.