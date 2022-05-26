🏌️ Jayhawks Set to Compete at NCAA Championships at Grayhawk

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Kansas Jayhawks will open play at the NCAA Championships on Friday in the opening round of play at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Jayhawks qualified for the 30-team championship by finishing fifth at the NCAA Bryan Regional earlier this month. This marks the second time under coach Jamie Bermel that the Jayhawks have qualified for the NCAA Championships and first time since 2018.

The Jayhawks traveled with a six-man lineup to Scottsdale and will play five with one alternate. The Kansas lineup is the same as it was for the Big 12 Championship and the Bryan Regional: Seniors Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel and Callum Bruce and sophomores Luke Kluver, Davis Cooper and William Duquette. Cooper will serve as the alternate in the opening round.

The Jayhawks are grouped with Pac-12 foes Arizona and Oregon and will tee off beginning at 6:32 a.m., MST/8:32 a.m., CT on the first tee. All 30 teams will play the first three rounds in a stroke play format. There will be a 15-team cut after Sunday’s third round. Following the fourth and final round Monday, the final eight teams will advance to match play format on Tuesday.

Bruce will lead off the team at 6:32 a.m. Tee times will follow every 11 minutes with Sigel, Duquette, Kluver and Hillier following in order.

“It’s great to be in Scottsdale, and playing golf in late May,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I think the guys are ready to go and looking forward to the opportunity. The golf course is a lot like our regional site. We need to be really disciplined off the tee.”

The Championships serve as a culmination to a strong season for the Jayhawks, who won a program-record five tournaments this season.

Hillier enters the tournament as the team leader in scoring average at 71.33. He finished tied for 12th at the Bryan Regional and won the Hawkeye Invitational last month for his second-career victory. Hillier has been even par or under par in nine of his last 11 rounds, dating back to the Cowboy Classic in early April.

Kluver also enters this weekend with a sub-72 scoring average at 71.47. He earned a win at the Gopher Invitational in the fall and has been inside the Top 10 in six different tournaments this year.

Duquette tied with Hillier for 12th last time out at the Bryan Regional and also finished sixth earlier this year at the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was under par in two of his three rounds in Bryan.

Sigel had a strong second half to his senior year and enters the tournament with a scoring average of 72.17.

Live stats for the tournament will be provided by Golfstat.