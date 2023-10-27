🏐 Jayhawks Earn Second-Consecutive Sweep Over West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 14 Kansas volleyball team recorded another 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-22, 25-17) of West Virginia on Friday night in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

With the win, the Jayhawks move to 16-4, 7-3 while the Mountaineers post 9-15, 2-9.

“I thought Cam created good opportunities offensively, I thought we served better, and I thought we created some better organized defense,” said Head Coach Ray Bechard. “When it got to the chaos, we handled it better so I’m excited about that. It was a good two-day stretch for us, and now we’ll turn the month into November the next time we compete. We’ll get an opportunity to see a K-State team that’s trending in a very good way.”

The first set was tied up on eight different occasions before the media timeout came at 15-11 Jayhawks, proving to be more of a back-and-forth flow of play compared to last night’s match. However, from there, the Jayhawks were able to hold the Mountaineers to just three more points while they increased the lead 20-14 and pushed the visitors to call their first timeout of the night. After that, starting with an ace on her first touch, senior Molly Schultz served on a 7-0 scoring run for the Jayhawks, a run that ended with a second Schultz ace. WVU held the Jayhawks at match point three times before a Reagan Cooper kill would end it at 25-18.

The Jayhawks showcased a balanced attack in the second set, hitting .258 as a team as opposed to the Mountaineers .188. West Virginia got close to tying things up a couple times late in the set, however, the Jayhawks maintained their lead for the duration of the set. KU remained persistent in their attack, and a service error from the Moutaineers at match point would solidify Kansas’ second victory.

London Davis was crucial in the Jayhawks’ third-set dominance, helping create distance with back-to-back kills to make it 5-3. Ayah Elnady also really started getting in the mix as well, tag-teaming an attack with Davis and Mykayla Myers that would eventually help the Jayhawks pull away and make it 10-4. Despite WVU’s effort to stay in it, the deficit would remain, with the score reading 18-11 at one point. The visiting Mountaineers were unable to make a comeback, leaving the Jayhawks to secure another victory on their home court.

Cooper ended the night with a team-leading 13 kills, hitting .478 on the night. Elnady and Davis were the other two Jayhawks in the double-digits, with 12 and 10 kills respectively. Davis hit .500 and also added two total blocks to her stat line. Camryn Turner had a well-rounded night, contributing 36 assists, two kills, eight digs and two total blocks. Raegan Burns would be the only Jayhawk in double-digit digs with 11 total.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host Kansas State on November 3-4 for the annual Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown. Both matches will be broadcast on Big 12 Now ESPN+.