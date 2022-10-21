⚽️ Kansas and K-State Battle to 1-1 Draw

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Friday night at Buser Family Park. Junior defender Lia Beyer scored her first career goal in the second half.

“I think we dominated possession and had by far the better chances in the game,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Unfortunately, we just did not get the win. I’m really proud of how the kids played. I thought tonight in terms of the soccer that we played and what our game plan was the kids executed really well. It’s disappointing to get that result when you dominate a game that much, but that’s soccer for you.”

Kansas State struck first in the match. In the 22nd minute, a cross into the box by Kyler Goins found the foot of Caylee Thornhill that she was able to redirect towards the net. The bouncing ball snuck past KU goalkeeper Hayven Harrison. Kansas State led 1-0 at the half, despite an 11-3 Kansas shot advantage at the break.

After a great shot on goal by freshman forward Lexi Watts in the 49th minute, Kansas found the equalizer in the 51st minute. Super-senior Rylan Childers made a pass to junior Kate Dreyer who then sent the ball to the top of the box for Beyer. Beyer took one touch and fired it at the right post where it deflected off the diving goalkeeper, off the post and into the net. The goal was the first of Beyer’s career.

The remainder of the second half was up and down for both teams. Kansas would outshoot K-State 10-2 in the second half. For the game, Kansas had a 21-5 edge on shots, 7-2 advantage for shots on goal and an 11-1 edge on corner kicks.

Kansas now moves to 8-8-2 this season and 1-5-2 in conference, while Kansas State now goes to 6-8-3 overall and 2-4-2 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks still have a chance to make the Big 12 Tournament with a win on Thursday against Iowa State and some help from other teams.

“We still have life,” Francis said. “We have to recover and regroup and be ready for Iowa State on Thursday, which is not going to be an easy game. We are at home which is nice, but we have to take care of that result. If we can get a result on Thursday, then we’ll see what happens and where the cards fall.”

Kansas will close out the regular season with Senior Night next Thursday (Oct. 27) against Iowa State. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT from Rock Chalk Park and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.