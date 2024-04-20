👟 Kansas Competes in 101st Annual Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team strung together a series of dominant performances at this year’s Kansas Relays, which were hosted by the Jayhawks out at Rock Chalk Park.

There were a multitude of victories collected by the home team, with Dimitrios Pavlidis winning the men’s discus throw (60.68m), Tayton Klein taking the long jump title (7.52m), Clayton Simms winning the men’s pole vault (5.27m), Devin Loudermilk finishing first in the high jump (2.16m), Cale Littrell taking the men’s 3000m steeple title (9:06.56) and the men’s 4x800m relay team winning as well (7:41.71).

Kansas produced two women’s hurdle champions in Sidney Smith (400mH, 58.60) and Yoveinny Mota (100mH, 13.25) while also supplying the victors in the women’s 4x400m relay. Tori Thomas won the shot put (15.63), Aaliyah Lindsay won the long jump (6.17m) and Taylor Mayo won the triple jump (12.75m).

The distance women had themselves a strong weekend as well, with Emmaculate Jemutai winning her first-collegiate 800m (2:05.53) and Lona Latema taking the 1500m title (4:26.71).

For a full list of compiled results, fans can check out this link.

Up next, the Jayhawks will host the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday, April 27th at Rock Chalk Park. There will be a special celebration for the Kansas Track and Field seniors during the meet.