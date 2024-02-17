🎾 Kansas Falls to Texas Tech, 4-3, on Final Day in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Kansas tennis capped off its weekend in Santa Barbara by falling to Texas Tech, 4-3, at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon.

The match drops Kansas to 1-2 in the tournament and 2-4 overall this season. Kansas split action on Friday, falling to UC Santa Barbara, 4-3, before defeating Arizona, 4-0.

Kansas started strong in doubles, claiming the doubles point for the third time this season. On court three, the duo of Maria Titova and Jasmine Adams secured Kansas’ first win by defeating Andreea Lila and Jermine Sherif, 6-4. Gracie Mulville and Heike Janse Van Vuuren were defeated on court one, 6-3.

The duo of Kyoka Kubo and Jocelyn Massey fought to secure doubles point over Texas Tech’s Mariya Polishchuk and Cristina Tiglea, winning the match in a tiebreaker at 7-6 (8).

In singles, freshman Kyoka Kubo continued her impressive start of her season, improving to 5-0 in singles matches this season. On Saturday, Kubo defeated Texas Tech’s Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, 6-1, 6-1 to give Kansas an early 2-0 lead over the Red Raiders.

After Kansas surrendered a point on court six, the Jayhawks secured another win on court two, as sophomore Gracie Mulville defeated Texas Tech’s Mariya Polishchuk, 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

Texas Tech would fight back by adding wins on court three and five to even the score at 3-3.

On court one, Kansas’ Maria Titova battled to a 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat, against Texas Tech’s Cristina Tiglea to give Texas Tech the 4-3 victory. Tiglea is ranked as the #87 singles player in the country.

The Jayhawks are back in action on the road next week as Kansas travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on Arkansas on Feb. 23 and Northwestern on Feb. 24.

Results

Texas Tech 4, Kansas 3

Doubles

Komac/Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Mulville/Van Vuuren (KU), 6-3

Kubo/Massey (KU) def. Polishchuk/Tiglea (TTU), 7-6 (8)

Titova/Adams (KU) def. Lila/Sherif (TTU), 6-4

Singles

#87 Cristina Tiglea (TTU) def. Maria Titova (KU), 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Gracie Mulville (KU) def. Mariya Polishchuk (TTU), 6-2, 6-3

Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Heike Janse Van Vuuren (KU), 7-6, 6-4

Kyoka Kubo (KU) def. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko (TTU), 6-1, 6-1

Andreea Lila (TTU) def. Jocelyn Massey (KU), 6-0, 6-4

Jermine Sherif (TTU) def. Jasmine Adams (KU), 6-2, 6-2