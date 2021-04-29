🥎 Kansas Softball Set for Series at Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (22-20, 2-10 Big 12) will wrap-up Big 12 road action this weekend in Waco, Texas at Baylor (24-15, 5-6 Big 12). The three-game series is slated to begin on Friday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. and continue with a single game on Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, May 2 at noon.

The weekend’s games will be available to watch on the Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. John Morris will be on the call doing play-by-play all weekend. He will be joined by Kelly Levesque on Friday and Saturday. Jordan Strickland will join John on Sunday.

The last time KU and BU met was in March 2019 since the 2020 Big 12 conference schedule was canceled due to COVID-19. Kansas clinched the series win after taking the first game 9-8 and earning a 7-1 victory in the series finale.

During the 2019 season, four current Jayhawks recorded four hits. Morgyn Wynne led Kansas with four hits, three runs and two RBI. Miranda Rodriguez also tabbed four hits, three RBI and two runs scored. Brittany Jackson and Sydnee Ramsey rounded out the Jayhawks with four hits while combining for five runs. Macy Omli and Tarin Travieso also scored two and one run, respectively.

From the circle, Lexy Mills led the Jayhawks with 8.2 innings pitched. She sealed the Jayhawks victory in the series finale after pitching a seven-inning complete game with seven strikeouts. Hannah Todd is the other returning pitcher from that series with 4.0 innings pitched and three strikeouts.

Overall, Baylor leads the series 37-28. For games played in Waco, the Jayhawks trail 19-11 to the Lady Bears. KU won the last game between the two games but have dropped the last nine games played in Waco.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks are coming off a series loss to No. 9 Texas last weekend. The Jayhawks were led from at the plate by Jackson who batted .500 after going 4-for-8 with one double, two runs scored and two RBI. Shelby Gayre was next on the team with a .429 average after tallying three hits, one run and one RBI. Wynne followed with a .400 average recording two hits while also being walked six times and was hit by one pitch.

From the circle, Hailey Reed pitched 5.0 innings with two strikeouts in two appearances. Kasey Hamilton pitched 3.1 innings with one strikeout and Savanna DesRochers pitched four innings with one strikeout. In total, five different Jayhawks saw time in the circle for KU spread over 16 innings.

Up Next

Kansas concludes regular-season action at Arrocha Ballpark against Iowa State beginning on May 7 at 6 p.m. The series continues on Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. where KU will honor the seniors from both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Things will conclude on Sunday, May 9 at noon for the Jayhawks for a Cure game. Each game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and can be listened to the Jayhawks Radio Network.