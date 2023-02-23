🥎 Kansas Softball Travels to San Marcos for the Texas State Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team is set to compete in the Texas State Classic in San Marcos, Texas on Feb. 24 – Feb. 25 at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Jayhawks conclude the weekend against Texas Southern in Austin, Texas on Feb. 26 at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Kansas (6-4) will play against five opponents; Texas-Arlington (11 a.m. CT) and Texas State (4 p.m. CT) Friday, UTSA (11 a.m. CT) and Colorado State (1:30 p.m. CT) Saturday and Texas Southern (12 p.m. CT) Sunday.

Last week at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, the Jayhawks finished with a record of 3-2 with wins over Cal State Fullerton, Liberty and Ole Miss. Cal State Fullerton and Ole Miss were both receiving votes in the poll last week.

Starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton threw 13.2 innings in two games in Puerto Vallarta, striking out 16 batters and allowing an ERA of 0.51 with one earned run. In her second start in the circle, Hamilton threw a one-hit complete game shutout against Cal State Fullerton, leading the Jayhawks to the win.

Hamilton was named to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge All-Tournament team along with junior catcher Lyric Moore, who batted .333 with six hits, 10 total bases and two RBI.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans will be able to follow along the Jayhawks through the Kansas Softball Twitter page or with live stats. The Feb. 24 game against Texas State will also have livestreamed audio from Bobcat Softball Stadium.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its tournament play when it travels to Tampa, Florid on March 2-4. The Jayhawks will compete against USF, Army, USC-Upstate, Northern Illinois and Rhode Island while in Tampa.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

The team will host 19 games at Arrocha Ballpark, and fans can now purchase single game tickets starting at $8. Season tickets are still available, starting at $80. The first tournament fans can catch at Arrocha Ballpark will be the Jayhawk Invitational on March 10-11. Fans can purchase tickets here.