⚽️ Kansas Starts Big 12 Play in Norman Against Oklahoma

Kansas (3-1-4) at Oklahoma (4-3-0) When Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. CT Where Norman, Okla. // John Crain Field



NORMAN, Okla. – Kansas soccer is set to begin its 28th season of Big 12 Conference play on Thursday at Oklahoma in the conference opener for both squads. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kansas will enter Thursday’s game against Oklahoma having completed its 15th straight season with a .500 winning percentage or better against regular-season non-conference opponents with a record of 3-1-4. The Jayhawks were unbeaten through the first seven games of the season, marking their longest unbeaten stretch to start the year since the 2018 season when the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite dropping its first of game of the season on Sunday at No. 15 Washington State, 1-0, Kansas is ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Midwest Region poll. BYU (1), Texas (2) and Texas Tech (3) are the only teams ahead of the Jayhawks. Last week, KU was receiving a vote in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.

The Jayhawks have allowed six goals through the first eight games, which is tied for the fifth fewest in the Big 12. Super-senior Melania Pasar leads the Big 12 in save percentage (.846), is tied for the most saves in the conference (33) and is third in goals against average (0.78). Kansas has also posted the second best save percentage in the Big 12 and is 36th nationally (.857).

Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke leads Kansas into the conference matchup with the Sooners and has had a strong start to the season. She leads the team in goals (4), assists (5) and points (13) through the first eight matches. Sophomore Lexi Watts is also off to a strong start, and has taken the most shots for KU with 25 on the year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 16-10-2 against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are 6-1-1 in their last eight meetings against the Sooners, which includes a 3-1 victory last season on Oct. 13, 2022. Hayven Harrison made her first career start in goal and had a career-high nine saves. Watts, Malin Janser and Rylan Childers all scored in the match for KU.

Oklahoma (4-3-0) is in its first season under the direction of Matt Mott who was previously at Ole Miss for 13 seasons. The Sooners have earned wins against Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Murray State. OU has outscored its opponents 23-12 this season with Emma Hawkins leading the way offensively with eight goals.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Chad McKee (play-by-play) and Marissa McMahand (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

Kansas continues conference play with two more road matches, next Thursday, Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State and Sept. 24 at UCF. The match in Stillwater is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.