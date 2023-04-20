⚾️ Kansas Welcomes Oklahoma State for Three-Game Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma State Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Collin Baumgartner (3-0, 4.21 ERA) RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (4-2, 3.58 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Sam Ireland (4-4, 5.40 ERA) RHP Ben Abram (4-2, 6.53 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBA RHP Carson Benge (1-1, 6.05 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas is set to host No. 24 Oklahoma State this weekend to begin the second half of the Big 12 Conference season. The Jayhawks are wrapping up a stretch of 13 games in 17 days that includes a season-long nine-game homestand. The series with the Cowboys will begin on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Kansas (17-18, 5-7 Big 12) has scored 49 runs over the last three games, which is the most over a three-game stretch since 2004. KU has put up double-digit runs in all three of those contests, marking the first time doing so since 2014.

This week, Kansas defeated Air Force on both Tuesday and Wednesday by a combined score of 31-6. Redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks slashed .889/.900/1.778 (8-for-9) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs in the two-game series. The two home runs for Brooks came in Wednesday’s game, which were his first homers of the season and his first career multi-home run game.

Senior Cole Elvis has also been swinging a hot bat as of late with a 14-game hitting streak. He is slashing .349/.417/.714 with five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 runs and eight walks during that stretch. His most recent home run came on Wednesday with Kansas leading 11-2 in the eighth inning. The solo homer ended the game with a run-rule in effect. Elvis is batting .367 in Big 12 play this season with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in 12 games.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga has posted a team-best .378 batting average this season, which ranks as the third highest in the Big 12. Over the last 15 games, Shojinaga is slashing .424/.452/.606 with six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored and five walks. He has raised his batting average from .311 to .378 over that stretch.

Kansas and Oklahoma State have a series that dates back more than 100 years to 1921. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 152-65, which includes a 56-42 advantage in Lawrence. Last season, Oklahoma State swept Kansas in Stillwater to begin the conference season. However, the last time Oklahoma State visited Lawrence, Kansas had a walk-off 8-7 victory on a bases-loaded walk.

Oklahoma State (25-13, 8-7 Big 12) has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the polls this season and is currently ranked No. 24 by Baseball America. The Cowboys had a 12-game winning streak earlier this season. Most recently, Oklahoma State dropped two of three games against West Virginia, a team that Kansas won two out of three against. Juaron Watts-Brown, the Cowboys Friday starter, and Nolan McLean, a two-way player, were both consensus Preseason All-Americans.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – All University of Kansas faculty and staff members are invited to enjoy a special night at Hoglund Ballpark.

Saturday – In celebration of Earth Day, the baseball program will be promoting sustainability resources by giving the first 250 fans in attendance a Kansas Baseball reusable water bottle.

Sunday – Dogs are invited to Hoglund Ballpark for ‘Bark in the Park’.

Also, bring your Junior Jayhawks to the ballpark on Sunday for fun activities throughout the day, including inflatables, face painters, balloon artists, and more. Families are invited to run the bases and play catch on the field after the game.

To view the complete 2023 promotions schedule, click here.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road for a four-game trip, with one at Wichita State and three at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks will face Wichita State on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT before continuing on to Oklahoma for a three-game series set to begin on Friday, April 28.