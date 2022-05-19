⚾️ Longhorns Defeat Jayhawks on Thursday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 17 ranked Texas Longhorns 12-4 on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Kansas was officially eliminated from the Big 12 Championship.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Pete Hansen (9-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Daniel Hegarty (6-6)

Final line: 3.2 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 1 BB

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The first two innings on Thursday night were scoreless.

• In the third inning, KU had a two-out rally with back-to-back-to-back singles. Dylan Ditzenberger drove in Zac Cox to take a 1-0 lead.

• Texas responded immediately with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.

• Kansas would cut the score to 4-2 in the top of the fourth inning after Nolan Metcalf hit a leadoff triple and Caleb Upshaw brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

• The Longhorns once again answered with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to stretch the game to 11-2. Ivan Melendez hit a three-run homer for his 27th home run of the season and Mitchell Daly hit a grand slam.

• Nolan Metcalf delivered a two-run homer in the 6th inning to make the score 11-4.

• Texas added a run in the 7th inning on a solo homer by Douglas Hodo III.

NOTES

• Payton Allen allowed only one run out of the bullpen in over four innings of work (4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO).

• Nolan Metcalf hit his eighth home run of the season and second triple of the year. He now has 17 multi-hit games this year.