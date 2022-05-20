⚾️ No. 17 Texas Beats Kansas in Game Two

AUSTIN, Texas — On a steamy Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 17 ranked Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 8-1. Texas hit four solo home runs in the contest.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Lucas Gordon (6-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Cole Larsen (1-9)

Final line: 6.2 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 1 BB

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas (38-17, 13-10) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, which included back-to-back solo home runs by Eric Kennedy and Ivan Melendez in the first inning.

• Kansas pushed a run across in the third inning. Casey Burnham led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, followed by a Dylan Ditzenberger double. Maui Ahuna then drove in Burnham from third base on an RBI groundout.

• The Longhorns scored one run in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to make the score 8-1. Kennedy hit his second solo home run of the night in the fourth and Austin Todd hit a solo homer to lead off the fifth inning.

NOTES

• Tom Lichty recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season. He finished the night 2-for-4.

• Stone Hewlett has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances.

UP NEXT

Kansas (20-34, 4-19) will finish its season on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field against Texas at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Longhorn Network and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.