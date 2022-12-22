🏀 No. 4 Kansas beats Harvard 68-54

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points as No. 4 Kansas beat Harvard 68-54 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.

“I was not pleased with Jalen tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “He didn’t guard his man and he didn’t move the ball. He kind of stood. But he’s a stud. He closed the game out the way winners close games out. There’s 35 minutes of game that’s really important, but the last five matter more than anything else. He played like an All-American in the last five minutes.”

Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams Jr. had 10.

Wilson reached the 1,000-point plateau with his 16th point. He knew he needed to take charge late in the game.

“Down the stretch I was trying to be aggressive and attack the paint,” he said. “As a leader, I was not in a very good mood. They got way too comfortable shooting the ball. A lot of that was because of my defense. I felt like I owed it to my team to be as aggressive as I could to win the game.”

Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.

“I thought (Ledlum) was the best player in the game until the end,” Self said.

Kansas stretched the lead to 11 points early in the second half, but Harvard would not go away. The Crimson trailed by four points when Dajuan Harris Jr. stole an inbounds pass and fed it to Dick, who drained a 3-pointer.

The Crimson were 4 of 11 from behind the arc in the second half.

Wilson finally gave the Jayhawks a comfortable lead with a pair of buckets to extend the lead to 55-46. Then he blocked a dunk attempt by Ledlum.