⚾️ Oklahoma Takes Game One of the Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On a warm, windy Friday night at Hoglund Ballpark, the Oklahoma Sooners won 15-2 against the Kansas Jayhawks. Oklahoma scored 11 runs over the final four innings to secure the win.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Jake Bennett (3-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

Loss: Daniel Hegarty (4-4)

Final line: 5.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• After a scoreless first two innings, Oklahoma’s Max McGwire hit a solo home run to left field on the first pitch in the top of the third.

• Oklahoma (23-13) scored three more runs in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly, fielding error and stolen base.

• Kansas cut the deficit to 4-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Redshirt freshman Jack Hammond led off the inning with a double and came around to score on an error. Redshirt junior Dylan Ditzenberger then had an RBI single line drive back to the pitcher, scoring freshman Tyler Gerety. KU had three stolen bases in the inning.

• The Sooners added three unearned runs in the top of the sixth, one run in the seventh, four runs in the eighth and three unearned runs in the ninth to seal the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas (16-21) will play game two of the series against Oklahoma on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.