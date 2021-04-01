🛶 Second Varsity Eight Named Big 12 Boat of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas rowing notched the first weekly honor of the season as the Second Varsity Eight (2V8) boat was named the Big 12 Boat of the Week on Thursday morning, as announced by the league office.

In their first regatta of the season against Oklahoma, the 2V8 lineup of sophomore Ashley McCaulley (coxswain), senior Anna Van Driel (stroke), junior Lily Thomas, senior London Acree, sophomore Ava Winkels, sophomore Grace Wallrapp, junior Addie Kershner, freshman Arianna McCue, and senior Katie Donnellan (bow) finished first with a time of 6:54.59. The Ad Astra’s mark left the Sooners behind with a time of 7:09.34.

"This boat struggled a bit and rowed shorthanded at our scrimmage with Tulsa a few weeks ago. We regained a couple of student-athletes back and they started their competitive season off really strong and with good execution of our race plan, as well as the stroke in general. I’m excited to see how they use this early race confidence to discover even more speed as the season goes forward!"

This honor marks the first of the season for the Jayhawks and the Big 12.

Kansas will compete next in Sarasota, Florida in the Sunshine State Invite on April 2-3.