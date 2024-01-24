⚾ Shojinaga, Reeder Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas duo of sophomore Kodey Shojinaga and senior Janson Reeder were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team on Wednesday, the conference office announced. The team was voted on by conference coaches, who were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Shojinaga, a freshman All-American and the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2023, returns for his second season after setting a Kansas freshman record with a .378 batting average. He also posted a .418 batting average and recorded 41 hits in conference games, which were both a league best. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native led the team in batting average (.378), hits (74), multi-hit games (20), on-base percentage (.421) and OPS (.947).

Shojinaga was also voted to the All-Big 12 Second Team and a unanimous selection for the Big 12 All-Freshman Team as an infielder in 2023. He hit safely in 32 of his final 35 games, which included a team-best 18-game hitting streak from April 16 to May 18.

Reeder earns the preseason honor following a selection to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region Second Team and All-Big 12 First Team as a designated hitter a season ago. He led the team in slugging percentage (.558) and hit by pitches (10) and was tied for the most doubles (16) and triples (2) on the team. Reeder hit 12 home runs last season, which included a go-ahead grand slam against Texas in the Big 12 Championship.

Reeder, who transferred to Kansas prior to last season, finished the year with 16 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games. The Edmond, Oklahoma, native will be utilizing his final year of eligibility in 2024.

Shojinaga and Reeder are only the third and fourth Jayhawks to be selected for the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team. Ryan Zeferjahn received the honor in 2019 and Benjamin Sems earned the recognition in 2020. The preseason honor began in 2019.

Kansas begins the 2024 campaign on Feb. 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois-Chicago. The Jayhawks are looking to build on their 2023 performance, in which they doubled their conference win total and improved their overall win total by five games in the first season under Dan Fitzgerald.

Season tickets for the 2024 Kansas Baseball season are now available. To purchase season tickets, fans can visit the KU online ticket office or call 800-34-HAWKS.