🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Defensive Line

Coming into the 2020 season, the Kansas defensive line entered as a young group, hoping to gain experience against a loaded schedule of Big 12 teams. By the end of the year, the group had developed into one of the strengths of the team thanks to redshirt freshmen Marcus Harris and DaJon Terry, both members of Coach Les Miles’ first recruiting class.

Mix in Caleb Sampson, Jereme Robinson, Caleb Taylor, Sam Burt, Malcolm Lee and others, and the group developed depth and production throughout the year. Now, they’re adding even more reinforcements for 2021.

The Jayhawks, and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, signed two players in the early period. Here’s a closer look:

Name: Tommy Dunn Jr.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 277

Hometown: Garland, Texas

High School: Naaman Forest HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Jesse Perales…Led team to a 6-1 district record…Totaled 39 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and five sacks as a senior…Also caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown on offense…Had 45 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four sacks as a junior…Selected as Texas 10-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore in 2018.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: DJ Withers

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 245

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

High School: Joe T. Robinson HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Todd Eskola…Helped lead team to a 9-4 mark and a top 25 state ranking…Posted 69 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior…Also caused four fumbles, defended two passes and notched an interception…Had 75 tackles with eight sacks as a junior…Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate…Helped team win a state championship in 2019 as a junior…Ranked as seventh-best high school player in Arkansas by MaxPreps.