🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Defensive Line
Coming into the 2020 season, the Kansas defensive line entered as a young group, hoping to gain experience against a loaded schedule of Big 12 teams. By the end of the year, the group had developed into one of the strengths of the team thanks to redshirt freshmen Marcus Harris and DaJon Terry, both members of Coach Les Miles’ first recruiting class.
Mix in Caleb Sampson, Jereme Robinson, Caleb Taylor, Sam Burt, Malcolm Lee and others, and the group developed depth and production throughout the year. Now, they’re adding even more reinforcements for 2021.
The Jayhawks, and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, signed two players in the early period. Here’s a closer look:
Name: Tommy Dunn Jr.
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6’3”, 277
Hometown: Garland, Texas
High School: Naaman Forest HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Jesse Perales…Led team to a 6-1 district record…Totaled 39 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss and five sacks as a senior…Also caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown on offense…Had 45 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and four sacks as a junior…Selected as Texas 10-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore in 2018.
Name: DJ Withers
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-4, 245
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
High School: Joe T. Robinson HS
What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Todd Eskola…Helped lead team to a 9-4 mark and a top 25 state ranking…Posted 69 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior…Also caused four fumbles, defended two passes and notched an interception…Had 75 tackles with eight sacks as a junior…Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate…Helped team win a state championship in 2019 as a junior…Ranked as seventh-best high school player in Arkansas by MaxPreps.
"The main reason I committed to Kansas is because I loved the energy, excitement and the joy. Even though we aren't at our best right now, we have each other's backs. I also believe I can change the program around. Rock Chalk."Tommy Dunn Jr.
"What I'm most excited about is this 2021 class. I think we can change the culture and turn this program around. Rock Chalk."DJ Withers