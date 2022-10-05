🏀 Three Jayhawks Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Recognition

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Women’s Basketball had three players earn a spot on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced on Wednesday by the conference office. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received honorable mention.

The team was voted on by conference coaches, who were not allowed to vote for players from their own squad.

Kersgieter earns preseason recognition from the Big 12 for the third-straight season, having previously garnered honorable mention prior to each of the past two seasons. A native of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Kersgieter was named 2022 All-Big 12 First Team as a junior after leading the Jayhawks in scoring at 13.4 points per game. During the 2021-22 season, Kersgieter surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career and she enters her senior season ranked No. 24 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,103 points.

Franklin earns preseason honors for the second time as a Jayhawk, after previously receiving honorable mention prior to the 2020-21 season. Last season, the Lakeland, Florida, native earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after averaging 12.0 points per game and leading the Jayhawks with 4.0 assists per game. Franklin, who ranks 10th on KU’s career assists list with 318, was second in the Big 12 in free throw percentage (85.6%) last season.

Jackson claimed a spot on the All-Big 12 preseason team for the first time following a dominant season first season donning crimson and blue. A native of East Chicago, Indiana, and transfer from Trinity Valley CC, Jackson became the first-ever Jayhawk selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team last season. She set a new single-season school record and ranked fourth in the nation with 95 blocked shots, while recording the No. 8 single-season mark in school history by shooting 61.4% from the field.

Under the tutelage of reigning Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider, the Jayhawks return four starters from the 2021-22 season, which featured Kansas returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Schneider guided the Jayhawks to a 21-10 record, which included a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 at 11-7. Kansas earned the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region of the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round of the tournament after defeating No. 9-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 in the first round.

Kansas opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, against Jacksonville, in the first of seven home games during non-conference play. The Jayhawks will play a total of 16 games at Allen Fieldhouse this season, with the first Big 12 home game set for Wednesday, January 4, against Texas Tech. To view the full 2022-23 schedule, click here.

