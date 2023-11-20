👟 Kansas Track and Field Announces 2023-24 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team has announced their 2023-24 schedule, which will consist of 20 total meets across the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Jayhawks will kick off the year with two-consecutive indoor home meets, starting with the Bob Timmons Classic that will take place on December 1-2, 2023. After the holiday break, the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular will take place in Anschutz Pavilion on January 12, 2024 as the hosts will look to claim the team title for a second-consecutive year.

On January 27, Kansas will hit the road for their first road meet of the year, which will be the Black and Gold Invite in Iowa City, Iowa. After that, on February 2-3, the Jayhawks will run at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln.

There will be two more regular-season indoor meets in February, with the Tyson Invitational happening in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 9-10 followed by the Steve Miller Invite on February 16 in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Indoor Big 12 Championships will be held in Lubbock, Texas for the second year in a row, and will take place on February 23-24. After that, all qualifying Jayhawks will head to the 2024 NCAA Indoor National Championships located at the New Balance Track in Boston, Massachusetts this year.

Kansas’ outdoor slate will open with a trip to Orlando, Florida for the Black and Gold Invite at UCF on March 15-16. After a bye week, the Jayhawks will head to multiple meets, including the LSU Battle of the Bayou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, California and the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in San Fransisco, California. All three of these meets will take place on March 29-30, with various event groups going to each one.

There will be another split-weekend on April 4-6, where some of the team will head to the Jim Click Shoot Out in Tuscon Arizona, while others will compete in the 2024 Oral Roberts Invite in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 101st Kansas Relays presented by RCB Bank will be held out at Rock Chalk Park on April 18-20.

The Kansas track and field seniors will then be honored at the Rock Chalk Classic, which will take place on April 27 out at Rock Chalk Park as well.

The last regular season outdoor meet will be the Arkansas Twilight, which is scheduled for May 3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Jayhawks’ postseason run will begin with the 2024 Outdoor Big 12 Championships that will be hosted by Baylor this season. The team will make the trip to Waco, Texas on May 9-11.

Any qualifying, Jayhawks will then go on to compete at the NCAA West Preliminaries, which will be on May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. From there, all eligible athletes will head to Eugene, Oregon for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor National Championships, which are scheduled for June 5-8 at Hayward Field.

For more details regarding this season’s schedule, head here. Fans are also encouraged to follow along via the team’s social media platforms like Instagram and X.